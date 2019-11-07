Incidents recently reported to the Arcade Police Department were:
•a woman reported her motorcycle stolen from her garage on Hwy. 82.
•found a runaway juvenile from Forsyth County.
•assisted EMS with a man experiencing a medical episode on Carruth Rd.
•complaints of speeding vehicles on Meadow Ln.
•a woman requested a welfare check on her landlord on Trotters Ridge Rd. who wasn’t answering her phone. The landlord said their phone was shut off and they were getting a new one.
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a vehicle accident on Hwy. 129.
•complaints of gunshots near Birch St.
•a woman on Hwy. 82 reported tools and a radio stolen from her residence.
•welfare check on two men on Sandy Lane Ct. One of the men reportedly made suicidal and homicidal posts on social media regarding himself and his father. The man denied making the post and both were found to be OK.
•a woman on Athens Hwy. complained about her juvenile son being unruly.
•a vehicle eluded Arcade PD officers on Hwy. 129.
•complaints of a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road on Hwy. 129.
•three pairs of underwear were reported stolen from Dollar General on Hwy. 82.
