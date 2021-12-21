The following incidents were recently reported to the Arcade Police Department:
•civil matter on Trotters Ridge where an estranged couple argued over removing property.
•unfounded possible drug overdose on Ridgewood Rd.
•suspicious incident on Hightower Ct. where a woman called because another woman hadn't returned. The woman had been taken to the hospital for a mental health issue.
•theft by taking and civil matter on Rock Forge Ln. where a radiator was taken and an RV was damaged.
•criminal trespass on Tanglewood Rd. where a man refused to leave a residence and was given a criminal trespass warning.
•suspicious incident on Rock Forge Ln. where someone heard around nine gunshots.
•welfare check on Azalea Dr. where officers checked on a woman who was OK.
•verbal dispute on Nathaniel Dr. where two people argued about removing property from a location.
•criminal trespass; reckless conduct; and simple assault on Hwy. 82 where a woman reported a previous argument during which someone broke a lamp, cursed and discharged a firearm into the ceiling.
•public indecency on Azalea Dr. where a naked woman was sitting in her truck that was stuck in a ditch. Officers were familiar with the woman and knew she had a mental health disorder. She refused to be transported, but was retrieved by a family member.
•driving while license is suspended or revoked and taillights/lens violation on Hwy. 129.
•suspicious incident on Hightower Ct. where someone reported a vehicle was parked where new mobile homes had been set up.
•verbal dispute on Hightower Tr. where someone reported hearing a woman hollering, screaming and crying. The woman denied it and denied a physical altercation.
