The following incidents were recently reported to the Arcade Police Department:
- driving under the influence (DUI)-less safe and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 129 N where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- debris in roadway on Hwy. 129 S where a man removed a box from the roadway.
- motorist assist on Athens Hwy. where a woman pulled over to help her baby who was choking. The baby was OK.
- suspicious incident on Twin Rivers Ln. where a phone that was stolen was pinging at a Twin Rivers Ln. location.
- animal control on Athens Hwy. where someone reported an aggressive dog.
- damage to property on Hwy. 129 N where a vehicle struck a deer that was lying in the roadway.
- burglary-first degree (felony) on Rock Forge Rd. where someone entered a vacant mobile home and an air compressor and DVD player were missing.
- public indecency on Hightower Ct. where a man said his neighbor urinated in the yard. The man denied it and said his pants had slid down while he had large tools in his pocket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.