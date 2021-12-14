The following incidents were recently reported to the Arcade Police Department:
•failure to maintain lane, driving without a license and no insurance on Hwy. 129. Officers stopped the vehicle for failing to maintain lane and cited the driver for the listed traffic violations.
•simple battery on Nathaniel Dr. where a woman said her child's grandmother pushed her against a car and tried to choke her.
•theft by taking on Rock Forge Rd. where a man was taking gravel.
•runaway juvenile on Rock Forge Ln. where a juvenile didn't get off the bus where she was supposed to. She was found and turned over to her parents.
•theft by taking (no address listed) where a man reported a woman stole multiple guns, $1,530 in cash, truck keys and a key to a safe.
•agency assist on Athens Hwy. where officers assisted EMS with a man who was having difficulty breathing.
•agency assist on Hightower Tr. where officers attempted to make contact with a man for a welfare check, but were unsuccessful.
•criminal trespass on Arcade Park St. where a piece of playground equipment was broken.
•civil matter on Athens Hwy. where a man reported issues with his estranged wife while he was retrieving belongings.
•suspicious incident on Williamson St. where a woman returned home and found her door was unlocked. She also thought she saw something move inside the residence.
•agency assist on Martin Ln. where officers assisted EMS after a woman collapsed.
•first degree burglary on Double Bridges Rd. where a woman reported jewelry was missing from her home.
•suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where a semi trailer was abandoned in a parking lot.
•verbal dispute on Athens Hwy. where a man and his ex-wife argued.
•agency assist on Rock Forge Ln. where officers looked for a man, but didn't find him.
•agency assist on Woodland Hills Dr. where officers assisted EMS with a man whose glucose levels were low.
•unlawful conduct during a 911 call on Athens Hwy. where a man complained about his roommates. Officers said the man has made multiple unfounded complaints in recent months.
•suspicious activity on Rock Forge Ct. where a a burn got out of control and Arcade Fire extinguished the fire.
•suspicious incident on Grace Dr. where someone reported a suspicious vehicle.
•simple assault, criminal trespass and reckless conduct on Hidden Oaks Ln. where a man broke a vehicle window with an object while a juvenile was inside the car.
