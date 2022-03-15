The following incidents were recently reported to the Arcade Police Department:
- theft by deception on Athens Hwy. where a man said his computer was hacked and someone asked him to send gift cards, totaling over $18,000.
- battery-family violence and criminal trespass on Swann Rd. where a man was arrested during a call about someone being out of control and damaging property. The man had reportedly punched a woman and broken a window.
- suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where someone reported a person appeared to be under the influence at a business. A store employee said neither of them were under the influence and that they had bought gas and left.
- welfare check on Woodland Hills Dr. where deputies checked on a juvenile after a school bus driver dropped the juvenile at home and noticed the door was open. It didn't appear anyone had been inside.
- failure to obey a traffic control device and driving while license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 N where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- suspicious incident on Hwy. 82 S where an elderly man pulled over to get some rest while traveling to see his wife.
- agency assist on Athens Hwy. where officers assisted with a wreck after seeing a vehicle fail to maintain lane.
- simple battery-family violence and disorderly conduct on Swann Rd. where a woman said a man got upset, struck her car while doing donuts and slapped her.
- agency assist on Nathaniel Dr. where officers were asked to go with the Department of Family and Children Services for an assessment.
- ungovernable child where a woman reported her child was back-talking and wouldn't do what she told him to do.
- theft by deception on Athens Hwy. where a store clerk said a man swindled her into giving him money.
- suspicious incident on Tanglewood Rd. where someone dumped fried chicken for a dog they had left behind when evicted. The dog appeared healthy and taken care of by its new owner.
- animal complaint on Rock Forge Ln. where a woman reported an aggressive son came on her property.
