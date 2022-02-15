The following incidents were recently reported to the Arcade Police Department:
- suspicious incident on Peppers St. where a woman said someone walked toward her house and she threatened to shoot him if he didn't leave. He ultimately left.
- agency assist on Athens Hwy. where officers received an anonymous tip about a person's welfare.
- violation of a family violence order on Oak Park Dr. where a woman reported her estranged husband contacted her despite a family violence protective order.
- expired registration and no insurance on Hwy. 129 N where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and expired registration on Hwy. 129 S where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- damage to property on Athens Hwy. where a vehicle backed into another, causing slight damage.
- agency assist on B. Whitfield Rd. where officers were called for a possible combative patient. EMS transported the patient to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
- no insurance on Hwy. 129 S where a woman was cited during a traffic stop.
- civil matter and verbal dispute on Rock Forge Rd. where a a man reported his roommate didn't return his car after he let her borrow it.
- recovered stolen motor vehicle on Double Bridges Rd. where a vehicle that had been reported stolen was found and towed.
- theft of lost/mislaid property; financial transaction card theft; and financial transaction card fraud on Hwy. 82 S where a woman noticed someone used her debit card after she left her wallet on a store counter.
- agency assist on Carruth Rd. where officers were called to assist a patient who was turning purple and having a hard time breathing. The man appeared to be breathing normally when officers arrived and refused hospital transport.
- no insurance on Hwy. 129 N where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
