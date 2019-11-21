Incidents recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Athens/South Jackson were:
•complaints of suspicious men operating drones on Commerce Rd.
•a man at the J&J Flea Market believes someone is selling stolen clothing.
•a woman on Fuller Rd. complained about a suspicious vehicle pulling into the driveway of a vacant residence.
•vehicle accidents with deer on Timber Ridge Dr. and Jefferson Rd.
•assisted the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office in locating two men near Bob Wages Rd.
•a vehicle on St. Thomas Place lost control and struck two vehicles parked in a driveway.
•a man reported damage to his motorcycle on Hwy. 330.
•a woman on Cane Creek Rd. recently returned from a hospital and found glassware stolen from her residence.
•complaints of people arguing on Big Bear Rd.
•a woman on Crooked Creek Village complained about receiving a scam call from someone claiming her husband bought something on line and stopped payments.
