Incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Athens/South Jackson were:
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with vehicle accidents on Hwy. 330 and Jefferson River Rd.
•someone at Athens Recycling on Commerce Rd. complained about a woman parking in front of her scales and she believed the woman was on drugs. The woman denied being on drugs and said she was there to bring in items and use a restroom.
•a man reported a utility vehicle stolen from his property on Jefferson Rd.
•reports of a juvenile playing basketball in the street on Ansley Ln.
•a woman on Thurmond Rd. reported someone made a credit card in her name and was making fraudulent purchases.
•a woman on Kings Ridge Dr. reported harassing phone calls from her sister.
•welfare check on a child at a residence on Jefferson Rd. where alleged drug use took place. The child was found to be in good condition and the father denied using drugs. No evidence of drug use was found at the residence.
•a woman and her son reported their four-wheeler stolen on Savage Rd. Along with the four-wheeler was a flashlight, straps and a strap-on rear seat.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Hwy. 129.
•a woman on Ansley Ln. complained about her sister not letting her see her children.
•a woman on Commerce Rd. recently went by a residence where she recently evicted the tenants. Inside she found damage to the walls and evidence of drug use.
•dispute between siblings on Timber Ridge Dr.
•a woman on Savage Rd. complained about her son’s vehicle being broken into and items stolen. The stolen items included a book bag, JROTC rankings, head phones, a laptop and baseball equipment.
•a man on Cane Creek Rd. reported his four-wheeler battery stolen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.