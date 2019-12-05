Incidents recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Athens/South Jackson were:
•assisted EMS with someone having a panic attack on Hwy. 129.
•complaints of a suspicious person possibly on Old Savage Rd.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Hwy. 441.
•a woman believes someone came onto her front porch on Ansley Ln.
•dispute between an ex-couple on Wages Bridge Rd. where both claimed the other had been pursuing them.
•attempted welfare check on an elderly man on Hwy. 330. A deputy visited the man’s residence and the man responded by telling him to leave.
•complaints of a man walking around a vacant trailer on Fuller Rd. with a flashlight. The man is moving into the trailer and needed light to bring in items.
•complaints of people removing vehicles from a residence which had burned years ago on Fuller Rd. The people recently bought the property and had power of attorney to move the vehicles left behind.
