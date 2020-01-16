Incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Athens/South Jackson were:
•a mental health subject on Cane Creek Rd. complained about his brother trying to get him to take a bath.
•assisted EMS on Archer Grove Rd. with a woman suffering a mental episode who became physical with her mother.
•a woman on Old Commerce Rd. complained about a man damaging items at her residence before leaving. The woman later denied anything being damaged.
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a two-vehicle accident on Jefferson Rd.
•verbal dispute between a couple and a worker they hired on Commerce Rd. The couple said the worker threatened them when they didn’t pay him in full.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Savage Rd.
