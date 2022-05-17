The following incidents were recently reported to the Commerce Police Department:
•theft of lost or mislaid property on Maysville Rd. where a man reported his wallet was taken.
•information on Northwood Dr. where someone egged a vehicle.
•theft by deception on Williford St. where a man reported a package had not been delivered.
•criminal trespass and failure to maintain lane on Baugh St. where a man was cited after striking a mailbox and leaving.
•forgery-second degree on Hickory St. where a man thought family members were trying to get his Social Security money.
•theft by taking-felony on Carson St. where someone took tools/equipment and a backpack from the back of a truck.
•fraudulent attempts to obtain refunds on S. Elm St. where a man reported someone made a purchase using his bank account.
•lost/mislaid property on State St. where a bag was missing from a vehicle.
•theft by taking-firearm on Crestwood Cir. where a man said a friend took his gun and wouldn’t return it.
