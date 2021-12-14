The following incidents were recently reported to the Commerce Police Department:
•forgery on Lakeview Dr. where Commerce High School reported a fraudulent check.
•fleeing or attempting to elude; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and no insurance on SR 15 South where officers stopped a vehicle, but the driver fled when the officer approached. They pursued the fleeing driver, but ultimately cancelled the pursuit. The vehicle was later found, but the driver had fled the area.
•entering auto on Clayton St. where a wallet was taken from a vehicle.
•driving while license is suspended or revoked and tag/registration requirement on Hwy. 441 where a woman was stopped for driving a vehicle without registration and ultimately arrested for driving without a license.
•possession of amphetamine; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime; expired registration; and taillight/lens requirement on Hwy. 98 where officers stopped a vehicle for a light violation and they saw a bottle containing green and blue substances (which tested positive for MDMA/methamphetamine). A pistol was also found. The driver was arrested.
•lost/mislaid property on Madison St. where a handgun was missing.
•furnishing tobacco products to minors on N. Elm St. where a woman reported a store clerk sold cigars to an 18-year-old.
•driving while license is suspended or revoked and expired registration on Ila Rd. where officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that didn’t have registration. The driver’s license was also suspended and she was arrested.
•warrant executed on Hood St.
•driving while license is suspended/revoked and speeding on Old Maysville Rd. a driver was stopped for speeding and arrested after officers learned her license was suspended.
•driving while license is suspended on N. Elm St. where a man was stopped for a light violation and arrested after officers learned his license was suspended.
•driving while license is suspended on Ila Rd. where officers stopped a vehicle after learning the car’s registration was expired. They arrested the driver for driving with a suspended license.
