Incidents recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Commerce were:
•dispute on Fincher Dr. between neighbors over a property line where a man placed a wire fence and no trespassing signs. The neighbor reportedly tried to instigate a fight over the fence and signs.
•a man on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. said a man came into his place of work and give him a note that said someone was after him and was going to kill him. Deputies found the man was suffering a mental episode and he told them the Clinton’s were after him. The man was later reported missing by a friend and was last seen in Banks County.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Waterworks Rd.
•a manager of the Nike Outlet at the Tanger Outlet Mall reported noticing two women placing items into bags before leaving the store.
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a hit and run on Ila Rd.
•an elderly woman on Morris Rd. complained about a CNA taking money and cell phones from her. The woman said she gave the CNA $450 to deposit for her and $80 to buy groceries. The woman said she has contacted Delta Home Health Care and they said the CNA will not return their calls.
•a woman on Tuxedo Dr. noticed the passenger side of her vehicle damaged after returning home.
•welfare check on a woman on Old Ginn Rd. who wasn’t returning people’s phone calls. Deputies met the woman along with her husband and brother. The party said the woman was OK and just under the weather.
•welfare check at a residence where a vehicle alarm was continuously going off. Deputies contacted the resident who said the vehicle belonged to his roommate. The two were working together, unable to get home and that the vehicle had some mechanical issues.
•a woman on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. said she was leaving work when she noticed that someone had struck her vehicle.
•assisted a Georgia State Patrol officer with detaining a suspect on I-85. The suspect tried to elude the trooper but was tazed by a deputy and arrested by the trooper.
•a woman said she bought an item from a Tanger Outlet store and received $50 back in change. She later found out the bill was counterfeit and complained about the store not letting her exchange the bill for a real one.
•a woman on Michael St. reported her purse missing from her vehicle.
•a manager of the Nike Outlet reported a woman being in the store that she has caught shoplifting before.
•a man on Albright Ct. complained about a neighbor’s dog constantly barking.
