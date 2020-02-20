Incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•a man on Jefferson River Rd. complained about a suspicious vehicle parked in front of his residence. When he questioned the driver if something was wrong, the driver said no and left the area.
•verbal dispute between a man and his mother on Brockton Loop. The dispute started between the man and another woman until the mother intervened.
•a woman on Alberta Ln. reported a fraudulent charge to her checking account after her debit card was lost.
•a man on Whitney Rd. complained about a neighbor's dog attacking and injuring one of his chickens.
•a woman visited the JCSO to report a man using fake Facebook accounts and fake accounts on other applications to message her.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Jackson Trail Rd.
•dispute between neighbors on Elliot Smith Rd. over a dog attacking a cat. The owners of the cat were threatening to shoot the dog.
•complaints of a man sitting on a bridge on Ethridge Rd.
•a man on Lavender Rd. reported plants, a shovel and a pair of boots stolen from around his greenhouse. The items were later found when a woman saw a juvenile attempting to take their deer feeder.
•complaints of a suspicious person on Williamson St. The man was kicked out of a residence he was staying at and given a ride to T.A. Truck Stop at Banks Crossing.
•a man complained about a suspicious vehicle behind his shop on Sandy Creek Rd. The occupants lived at the residence on the property and the man didn’t realize who it was in the vehicle.
•assisted EMS on Underwood Rd. with a woman having a cardiac arrest.
•a woman driving on I-85 said a driver of another vehicle threw a cup of water at her vehicle. She said the driver was angry at the speed at which she was attempting to pass a tractor trailer.
•a man on Hunter Rd. said his wife was making suicidal threats.
•a woman on J.T. Elrod Rd. showed deputies videos she took of a man being near her property. The man is not allowed to be near the woman.
•vehicle accident with property decorations on Athens Hwy. The accident was caused by snow.
•complaints of a woman yelling at a neighboring residence on Lewis Sailors Rd. The woman was yelling because she accidentally locked herself outside.
•a man on Legg Rd. complained about two juveniles playing on his property near a creek.
•complaints of people yelling and arguing near Hunter Rd.
•a man on Hightower Trl. complained about his neighbor driving a four-wheeler on his property and shooting guns.
•a woman on Meadow Creek Dr. reported she received a scam call from someone claiming to be with Social Security requesting her to send them money.
•complaints of a vehicle parking in an empty cul-de-sac on Kendall Creek Dr.
•physical dispute between juvenile siblings on River Birch Loop. Both siblings admitted to striking each other.
•vehicle accident into a ditch on Hwy. 129.
•assisted EMS at West Jackson Middle School where a teacher had a medical episode. The teacher was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•a woman on Fairway Park Ln. reported that when she picked up her child from its father’s residence, its clothes were soaking wet and it had blisters on its lips.
