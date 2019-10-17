Incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•vehicle accident with a chair on Hwy. 82.
•minor vehicle accident on Upland Dr.
•complaints of gunshots near Bob Mann Rd.
•complaints of vehicles with spotlights driving on Kellys Way.
•complaints of a suspicious vehicle parked on Old Miller Rd.
•complaints of suspicious noises on Church St.
