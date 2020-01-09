Incidents recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Maysville were:
•complaints of gun shots on Maysville Rd.
•a woman on Pinetree Cir. complained about her estranged husband coming to her residence without permission.
•complaints of a man revving his engine on Green Hill Ct.
•a woman on Hwy. 82 said she woke up to a man pushing and punching her. The man left the residence and the woman was taken to a hospital by a friend.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Wheeler Cemetery Rd.
•complaints of a man and woman arguing on Sagefield Cir.
