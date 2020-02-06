Incidents recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Maysville were:
•welfare check on a couple on Deadwyler Rd. The couple told a deputy they were sick, but otherwise OK.
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a vehicle accident on Hwy. 82.
•complaints of loud music on Horseshoe Bend.
•a woman noticed items missing from her Green Hill Ct. residence when she returned home. The items included a drop cord, a sleeping bag, a tent and some tools.
•complaints of thefts from an under construction residence on Diamond Hill Rd.
•a woman on Bob Mann Rd. reported thefts from her wallet.
•complaints of a gate being cut open on Dixon Bridge Rd. No thefts were mentioned in the report.
•a woman on Holly Springs Rd. said she was forced off the road when another vehicle attempted to pass two tractor trailers and was driving in her lane.
•a man on Pleasant Acres Dr. complained about a man wanting to fight him.
•complaints of a vehicle laying drags on Plainview Rd.
