Incidents recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Maysville were:
•an elderly woman on Pinetree Cir. had a fit of dementia saying members of her household were threatening to kill her and that her boyfriend killed her son. The woman argued with family members about her son having died until the son arrived.
•a man on Hale Rd. complained about his son’s ex-wife sleeping in his vehicle in his driveway.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Hwy. 82.
•complaints of a woman with a backpack walking through a property on Marlow Rd.
•possible physical dispute between a couple on Beacon Dr. The off-duty deputy found no proof of a physical dispute besides a woman yelling at the man to not touch her.
•a man on Pleasant Ct. reported a wagon stolen from his property and believes a neighbor took it to scrap.
•a woman on Red Oak Rd. said her boyfriend assaulted her but she refused to meet with deputies.
•a man on Diamond Hill Church Rd. had a dog tied to the front of his vehicle. The man said the dog tried to attack him, his child and his dog.
•a man on Plainview Rd. said a pack of dogs killed one of his bulls.
•a woman on Pine Tree Cir. complained about intimidating messages from her sister and brother-in-law.
