Incidents recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Nicholson were:
•a couple argued at their residence on Hwy. 334 after arguing at Walmart over an electronic device.
•complaints of people riding four-wheelers near Sawdust Trl.
•dispute between a mother and daughter over a cellphone on Sawdust Trl.
•a man on Summer Ln. reported seeing children run out of a vacant neighboring residence. No damage was found at the residence.
•a man on Kesler Rd. complained about a neighbor’s pitbull coming into his yard.
•a woman on Plantation Crossing was scammed out of $2,500 by a caller claiming her Apple account was hacked and linked to a child pornography site. The caller told her to send him $2,500 in gamestop gift cards to clear her name, but later requested more gift cards before the woman learned it was a scam.
•a woman on G.W. Wilson Rd. complained about someone walking near her residence with a flashlight.
