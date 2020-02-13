Incidents recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Nicholson were:
•complaints of a vehicle driving around Hunters Ridge Rd. without a license plate.
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol and EMS with a vehicle accident with a tree on Jim David Rd.
•a woman on Hunters Ridge Rd. complained about a vehicle pulling into her driveway. The driver said they were looking for a Kangaroo gas station and the woman told them there wasn’t one in the area, but there was another gas station nearby. The woman said the driver stayed in the driveway for a few more minutes before leaving.
•dispute between a married couple on Hawks Ridge Rd. over their mutual infidelity.
•a man on J.S. Williamson Ct., complained about his employer withholding his check.
•a woman on Sanford Rd. said her name and Social Security Number was used to fraudulently purchase four cell phones and two tablets through Verizon.
•a man on Hunters Ridge Rd. complained about someone driving a four-wheeler on his property.
•complaints of loud music on Jims Ln.
•assisted EMS with a man struggling to breathe on Cooper Farm Rd.
•a woman on Musket Ct. complained about someone driving a four-wheeler on her property.
•a truck struck a school bus on Old Kings Bridge Rd. No one was injured, but a side mirror was damaged and the students were put on another school bus.
•complaints of a loose dog on Pine Ridge Pl. that had killed a small dog and was aggressive towards other residents around the neighborhood.
•a juvenile damaged her parents residence on Sanford Rd.
•a man and his mother on Jims Ln. witnessed a vehicle hit a small dog without stopping to check on it. The dog was still alive and alert, and the two had it wrapped up.
•assisted the Department of Family and Childrens Services with a dispute between a woman and her live-in boyfriend on Cooper Farm Rd. The woman had accused the boyfriend of abuse in the past and the alleged incidences took place in front of her children. The boyfriend agreed to leave the residence per the orders of DFACS.
•assisted the GSP with a vehicle accident with injuries on Jefferson Rd. The driver of one vehicle was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.
•a woman on Willard Pittman Rd. said she heard someone trying to open her front and back doors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.