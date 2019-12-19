The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Nicholson:
•a woman on Hunters Ridge Rd. complained about a man trespassed from her residence still being there. The man left before deputies arrived.
•vehicle accident with deer on Hwy. 334 and Hwy. 441.
•a woman on New Kings Bridge Rd. complained about her boyfriend withholding her vehicle from her.
•a man on Hwy. 334 said one of his puppies was stolen. The man was recently evicted from the residence but was allowed to keep some belongings, including his dogs at the residence for the time being.
•possible adult abuse on Quail Ridge Dr. where EMS found a woman stuck to the floor covered in urine and feces. According to her husband, she fell down the day before and refused his help and told him not to call 911.
•a woman on Old Athens Dr. was recently pulled over by officers and her drivers license showed a warrant out of Texas for another individual.
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a vehicle accident on Old Kings Bridge Rd.
•welfare check on a man on Cooper Farm Rd. who allegedly made suicidal threats on Facebook. The posts just stated, “ready to end this,” and the man claimed the posts were about him no longer using Facebook.
•a man on Dogwood Dr. said a woman filed a temporary protection order on him, but after he was served the TPO, she sent him messages apologizing and saying she wanted to pick him up. The man denied answering the messages.
•a man on Stapler Dr. reported fraudulent charges on his checking account totaling $1,000.
•a man on Pine Ridge Pl. complained about a man making sexual advances towards his wife.
•a woman on Antioch Church Rd. complained about a drone flying above her property.
