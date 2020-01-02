Incidents recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in North Jackson were:
•hit and run on Emily Forest Way where a delivery vehicle struck a parked vehicle.
•information on Midland Dr. where a woman reported her son was being cyber-bullied after being involved in a wreck with a fatality.
•a woman on Nichols Rd. complained about two people being in her residence when she returned home. She said she argued with a man for a bit before he left on foot and she gave a woman a ride home.
•complaints of gunshots near Lanier Rd.
•a family on Old State Rd. complained about a woman with a BB gun coming to their residence believing they had her dog and demanding they give the dog to her.
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a vehicle accident on Wayne Poultry Rd.
