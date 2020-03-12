Incidents recently reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•a woman wanted deputies to check on her daughter who was at her father's residence on Brooks Rd. The woman said she hadn’t spoken to the daughter in several years, but her oldest daughter reportedly told her the younger daughter was acting strange. No one answered when deputies went to the residence.
•a woman on John B. Brooks Dr. said she quit her job, but lost her vehicle keys and her former employers wouldn’t let her look for her keys.
•two women on Village Pkwy. complained about hearing knocking on their garage door. Neither woman saw anything outside the residence.
•a woman on Blackberry Ln. said she woke up to see her front door wide open. The woman believes her son left the door open.
•vehicle accident with a mailbox on Hwy. 60.
•a man found a trail camera on his parent's property on Brooks Rd.
•complaints of a suspicious man walking on Mountain Creek Rd. The man said he is homeless and was looking for a shelter.
•a woman complained about her sister knocking on her window on Plainview Rd. wanting her to let the sister inside. The woman said she doesn’t get along with her sister.
•vehicle accident into a ditch on Pond Fork Church Rd.
•vehicle accident with a miniature horse on Holly Springs Rd.
