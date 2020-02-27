Incidents recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in North Jackson were:
•complaints of people going door-to-door on Lanier Rd. Deputies found a man and woman who said they were Jehovah’s Witnesses passing out information.
•complaints of a dump truck parked in a cul-de-sac on Sealey Pl.
•a man and woman on Lanier Rd. surrendered possession of their two dogs to animal control after they killed a neighbor’s dog.
•welfare check on a man on Banyon Creek Dr. The man said he was OK and claimed the complainant was a part of a cult and was of poor mental health.
•a man on Forest Lake Rd. complained about someone ringing his doorbell and running off.
