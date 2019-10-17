Incidents recently reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•reports of drug activity on Lipscomb Lake Rd.
•dispute between a separated married couple on Pendergrass Farms Cir.
•complaints of a speeding vehicle on Primrose Ln.
•assisted EMS with an elderly woman on hospice care on Wayne Poultry Rd.
•complaints of a scam call on Whites Bottom Rd.
•dispute over speeding vehicles on Turning Leaf Ln.
