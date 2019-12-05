Incidents recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in North Jackson were:
•complaints of a vehicle parked between properties on Independence Ave.
•complaints of a terminated employee refusing to leave a warehouse on John B. Brooks Rd.
•a vehicle drove through properties on Darling Rd. and struck another vehicle. The driver appeared to be intoxicated and left the scene.
•a man on Whites Bottom Rd. complained about a vehicle passing by his residence numerous times of the day.
•a man on Holly Springs Rd. complained about a man who owes him $300 punching and breaking his side view vehicle mirror.
•a woman on Holly Springs Rd. complained about an opossum in her kitchen.
•a man on Old State Rd. complained about his estranged wife’s father confronting him during a custody exchange.
•complaints of a man hitting himself in the head near a bridge on Plainview Rd.
•welfare check on an elderly woman on Maysville Rd. whose granddaughter was concerned about her. The woman was found to be OK.
•a woman on Cedar Winds Rd. believes she heard someone messing with a window and attempting to enter her residence.
•an elderly woman found her elderly husband dead at their residence on Hwy. 60.
•assisted EMS with a person on Pond Fork Church Rd. who was pinned under the roof of a shed.
•a man on Brooks Rd. reported a leaf blower and weed eater stolen from his property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.