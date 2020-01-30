Incidents recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in North Jackson were:
•complaints of barking dogs on Holly Way.
•a woman wanted a welfare check on her elderly father on Holly Springs Rd. The woman claimed the man’s wife wouldn’t let anyone visit him, but he said the woman could visit if she wanted to.
•complaints of a man fishing at a neighborhood pond on St. Mark Pl. The man was just walking around the pond and showed his identification proving he lived in the neighborhood.
•a window of a tractor was damaged by a rock on Gary Watson Rd.
•a woman on Main St. complained about a man sending her a text message saying he hated her and her children.
•a woman on Independence Ave. said two friends were overdosing on possibly tainted marijuana.
