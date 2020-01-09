Incidents recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in North Jackson were:
•complaints of people walking around with flashlights on Race Pkwy.
•assisted EMS with an elderly man who fell down and was unresponsive on Pond Fork Church Rd.
•a man on Pendley Rd. complained about his friend’s ex-husband following him in his vehicle.
•dispute between a couple on Sosbee Ln.
•a man on AJ Irvin Rd. said his roommate had been sleeping for three days straight and when he went to wake her up, the roommate attacked him causing numerous scratches on his face.
•vehicle accidents with deer on Wayne Poultry Rd. and Pendergrass Farms Cir.
•complaints of juveniles riding dirt bikes through other people’s properties on Emily Forest Way.
•complaints of speeding vehicles on Plainview Rd.
