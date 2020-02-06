Incidents recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Athens/South Jackson were:
•vehicle accidents with two mailboxes on O’Kelly Rd.
•vehicle accident into a median on Jefferson Rd.
•a woman on Rosewood Rd. complained about a neighbor confronting her about her dogs getting loose and messing with his chickens.
•complaints of an occupied vehicle on Fuller Rd. The occupants of the vehicle said they were waiting on someone so they could leave together. The person arrived and the group left.
•a man on Cane Creek Ln. reported a gun stolen from his vehicle.
•a vehicle caught on fire on Chandler Bridge Rd. The driver exited the vehicle before it was engulfed in flames.
•assisted the fire department with a residential fire on Cane Creek Rd.
•complaints of a helicopter flying over Bob Holman Rd.
•welfare check on a toddler on J. T. Elrod Rd. The toddler was OK, but the mother complained about the father calling in a welfare check to harass her.
•complaints of a vehicle parked on Big Bear Rd.
