Incidents recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Athens/South Jackson were:
•dispute between neighbors over a shared driveway on Timber Ridge Dr.
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a two-vehicle accident with non-life-threatening injuries on Jefferson Rd.
•a man on Rock Hill Rd. complained about his ex-girlfriend threatening to file a temporary protection order against him for trying to evict her.
•assisted the GSP with a single vehicle accident on Hwy. 129.
•complaints of speeding vehicles on Mary Collier Rd.
•a man on Crooked Creek Rd. complained about a vehicle driving onto his property and leaving trash.
•complaints of a vehicle at J&J Flea Market when it was closed.
