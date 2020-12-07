The following incidents were recently reported to the Jefferson Police Department:
•terroristic threats via computer or computer network at a River Mist Cir., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her 12-year-old daughter had been receiving threatening messages.
•found property at Jefferson Elementary School, Hoschton St., Jefferson, where a green bag containing a new pack of Newport cigarettes and a suspected marijuana roach reportedly fell out of a parent’s car that was dropping off a child.
•abandoned vehicle on Concord Rd., Jefferson, where a vehicle was parked causing a safety hazard.
•theft by taking at a Mallards Landing Subdivision, Jefferson, location, where a trailer was reported stolen.
•damage to property on Academy Church Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported striking a deer causing damage to the driver’s side of his work truck.
•driving while unlicensed on Hwy. 129 North at Concord Rd., Jefferson, where a motor vehicle crash was reported.
•information report at an Isaiah Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a 37-year-old male was “down and having trouble breathing.” The man was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton for treatment.
•theft by taking at an MLK Jr. Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported the theft of a dirt bike from his yard. A witness advised he saw two people pushing the dirt bike from the yard.
•vehicle fire on Hwy. 129 South at Interstate 85, Jefferson.
•financial identity fraud at a Spratlin Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported she had been contacted by a Miramar Florida Police Department Lieutenant advising her that someone had tried to file an unemployment claim using her maiden name.
•criminal trespass at a Turner St., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported she arrived home to find one lock on her front door unlocked, her daughter’s dresser had been moved and stuffed animals and two cups had been moved off the dresser.
•miscellaneous report at a Peachtree Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a generator on the front porch had caught on fire.
•medical call at a River Mist Cir., Jefferson, residence.
•damage to property at Hometown Dental, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where an employee reported her car windshield had been damaged by someone cutting the grass at her place of employment.
•information report on Jett Roberts Rd. at McClure Industrial Pkwy., Jefferson, where a tractor-trailer was broken down in the middle of the roadway.
•financial identity fraud at a Jefferson Blvd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported over $8,000 in fraudulent activity on her bank accounts.
