The following incidents were recently reported to the Arcade Police Department:
•welfare check on Trotters Way where officers checked on two juveniles after a report of abuse.
•suspicious incident on Oak Park Dr. where a woman found a piece of paper with disturbing song lyrics on it.
•warrant served on Barrow Park Dr.
•criminal trespass on Rock Forge Ct. where a man was hollering and screaming at someone and was given a criminal trespass warning.
•agency assist on Athens Hwy. where officers assisted with the recovery of two stolen motors.
•verbal dispute on Hickory Trail where family members argued and one of them refused to leave a front porch.
•harassment on Nathaniel Dr. where a woman reported her brother-in-law texts her and shows up unannounced.
•verbal dispute on Wyatt St. where family members argued about homework.
•battery-family violence act; aggravated stalking; false imprisonment; terroristic threats and acts; and obstructing or hindering a person on Trotters Way where a woman said her husband hit her and used her shirt collar to keep her from leaving, yanking the collar and injuring her throat. She was ultimately able to escape to a neighbor's house.
•verbal dispute on Nathaniel Dr. Officers mediated the dispute and warned about using profanities in front of a juvenile.
•animal control-nuisance on Tanglewood Rd. where a man reported his former neighbor abandoned a dog at a vacant residence.
•animal complaint on Athens Hwy. where an aggressive dog was running loose.
•simple battery-family violence and verbal dispute on Rock Forge Ln. where the complainant said she was fed up with a woman's drug use and said she wasn't taking care of her children. At one point, the complainant reportedly grabbed the other woman's arm and tried to take a food stamp card from her.
