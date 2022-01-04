The following incidents were recently reported to the Arcade Police Department:
•custody dispute on Hickory Trail where two people argued over who was going to have the children for Christmas.
•agency assist on Rock Forge Ln. where a man said he was having an allergic reaction, but stormed out of the ambulance when they said they were going to inject him with medicine saying, "I don't do needles."
•operating an unregistered vehicle and use of a license plate with intent to conceal on Hwy. 129 where a driver was cited during a traffic stop.
•terroristic threats and acts on Nathaniel Dr. where someone entered a residence, cursed at someone and threatened to kill them and slash their tires.
•agency assist on Trotters Ridge Rd. where a man had a heart attack and was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
•driving while license is suspended or revoked and expired registration on Hwy. 129 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
•welfare check on Rock Forge Rd. where officers checked on a man who was OK.
•noise ordinance violation on Trotters Ct. where someone reported loud bass music was causing their walls to shake. Officers didn't hear anything in the area.
•two incidents of expired registration and no insurance on Hwy. 129 where two drivers were cited during separate traffic stops.
•suspended registration and no insurance on B. Whitfield Rd. where a driver was cited during a traffic stop. The driver reportedly got upset and was verbally belligerent during the stop.
