The following incidents were recently reported to the Arcade Police Department:
- possession of amphetamine; warrant executed; and crossing state/county guard lines with narcotics on Trotters Ridge Rd. where a man was arrested after someone reported he was passed out behind the wheel of a truck. EMS administered Narcan to revive the man and he declined being transported to a hospital. He was arrested for a warrant and a officers found an off-white crystal substance on his person at the jail.
- criminal trespass on Hightower Tr. where a man was cutting wood on property where he'd been criminally trespassed from.
- suspicious incident on Rock Forge Ct. where someone reported what sounded like two people arguing. Officers only found a man who was home alone.
- nuisance animals on Carruth Rd. where someone reported their neighbor's chickens were causing damage on his property.
- disorderly conduct and verbal dispute on Hidden Oaks Tr. where two people argued over giving a cell phone to a juvenile and one of them cursed and called the other vulgar names in front of the juvenile.
- expired registration and no insurance on Hwy. 129 S where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- simple battery on Athens Hwy. where a man said someone got angry about where he parked a vehicle and they reportedly grabbed him by the arm and yanked him.
- criminal trespass on Trotters Way where a woman reported people were taking items from a residence.
- agency assist on Rock Forge Ln. where officers escorted code enforcement to a residence involved in an ongoing case regarding yard cleanup.
- suspicious incident on Williamson St. where someone called and said they were bleeding.
- welfare check on Rock Forge Ct. where officers checked on a man who was OK.
- speeding and no insurance on Hwy. 129 N where a woman was cited during a traffic stop.
- warrant served on Athens Hwy. where officers arrested a man for a warrant after seeing him at a convenience store.
