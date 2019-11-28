Incidents recently reported to the Arcade Police Department were:
•a woman on B. Whitfield Rd. complained about her juvenile son being unruly and attempting to attack her.
•a woman on Nathaniel Dr. complained about a man cutting wood on her property.
•complaints of a couple arguing on Rock Forge Ct. An officer found a couple walking, but they denied arguing and said they saw another couple walking in the area having an argument.
•assisted EMS with a man who was sick on Carruth Rd.
•a man on Athens Hwy. fled Arcade PD officers and Jefferson PD officers after a dispute with his mother-in-law.
