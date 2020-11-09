Incidents recently reported to the Commerce Police Department include:
•domestic dispute at a Hospital Rd., Commerce, residence, where a welfare check was requested on a female resident.
•warrant executed at the Commerce Police Department, South Elm St., Commerce.
•lost/mislaid property at an Orchard Cir., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her driver’s license and car keys were missing.
•harassing communications at a Hillcrest St., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her daughter had been receiving text messages from another female and the messages were regarding a dispute over a boy. The complainant said the girl text messages her daughter over Snap Chat advising here that she would “beat her a$$” and to “pull up” to her house in Nicholson.
•interference with custody at the Commerce Police Department, South Elm St., Commerce, where a man reported his wife had not returned their three minor children following her visitation period.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, headlight requirements violation and expired tag on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving without a valid driver’s license on Homer Rd. at Cedar Dr., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and tag lights requirement violation on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•warrant executed at the Stephens County Jail, Scenic Dr., Toccoa.
•simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at Dairy Queen, South Elm St., Commerce, where a domestic dispute was reported between a man and his wife.
•domestic dispute at a Harbor St., Commerce, residence, between a man and woman.
•theft by taking at a Hillcrest St., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported $500 in cash had been stolen out of her wallet.
•warrant executed at Coin Laundry, North Broad St., Commerce, where two suspicious men were reportedly loitering.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, suspended registration and tags: alteration or improperly transferred at Lanier Tech, South Elm St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•domestic dispute at a Kerry Ann Way, Commerce, residence, between a woman and her brother.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of drugs/alcohol, failure to obey a stop sign and no valid driver’s license on person on State St. at Cherry St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, open container violation and adult seatbelt violation on Shankle Rd. at Barber St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report at a Heather Ln., Commerce, residence, where two juvenile females reportedly did not return home from trick or treating. Both girls returned later returned home.
•leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a valid driver’s license on State Route 15 at Ashworth Mobile Homes, Commerce, where an accident with injuries was reported.
•criminal trespass at Gossip Hair Salon, South Broad St., Commerce, where a woman reported the front passenger window on her vehicle was broken.
•DUI refusal and failure to maintain lane on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where an accident was reported.
