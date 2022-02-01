The following incidents were recently reported to the Commerce Police Department:
•criminal trespass on North Elm St. where a woman was given a criminal trespass warning after a dispute at a store.
•lost/mislaid property on Harris St. where someone left a phone.
•theft by shoplifting on Maysville Rd. where someone took two packs of Bud Light from a convenience store.
•information on South Elm St. where a man turned over firearms he didn’t want.
•theft by conversion-felony on Homer Rd. where a man said his daughter stole his vehicle, but the daughter said she’d taken the vehicle for repairs and that it had been stolen.
•theft by taking-motor vehicle theft on Crestwood Cir. where a man reported another man took his vehicle and didn’t return it.
