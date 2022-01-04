The following incidents were recently reported to the Commerce Police Department:
•domestic dispute on Andy Ct. where people argued over housework.
•possession and use of drug-related objects on Ila Rd. where a woman was found slumped over in a vehicle in a parking lot. Officers confiscated multiple glass pipes from the vehicle and called someone to pick up the woman.
•battery-family violence on McArthur St. where a man was arrested after someone reported a domestic dispute.
•theft by taking on Belmont St. where someone took mail from a mailbox.
•domestic dispute on Maysville Rd. where a woman said she and a man got into an argument and he took her phone and keys. She also said the man had previously been physical with her.
•death investigation on Laura Ln. where a 30-year-old woman was found dead, possibly from an overdose.
•theft by taking-felony on Crestwood Cir. where a man said someone took his vehicle without permission.
•suspicious incident on Jefferson St. where a woman wanted to file a missing persons report for her sister when she didn’t show up for Christmas.
•warrant served on Forest Ave. where a man was arrested.
•domestic dispute; possession of methamphetamine; and warrant on Hwy. 334 where a man was arrested for a warrant during a domestic dispute call. He also had meth in his pocket.
•financial transaction card fraud on Brookside Ave. (Athens) where a woman noticed several fraudulent charges on her bank card after visiting family in Commerce and losing her card.
•criminal trespass on Medical Center Dr. where someone keyed a vehicle.
•damage to property on Hwy. 334 where a gas pump was damaged.
