Incidents recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Nicholson were:
•a vehicle left a gas station on Broad St. with the hose still in the vehicle.
•a woman on Lakeview Dr. said her license plate was swapped for a different license plate.
•a woman on G.W. Wilson Rd. complained about gunshots in the area.
•a man on Sanford Rd. complained about people harassing his son on Facebook.
•a woman on Hunters Ridge Rd. complained about a suspicious vehicle in front of her residence. When she asked who the driver was, she said he gave her a rude response. The driver turned out to be a private investigator.
•a man on Short Cut Rd. reported to deputies that he had suicidal thoughts and ingested a bunch of sleeping pills.
•two women argued over money on Hunters Ridge Rd.
