Incidents recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Maysville were:
•complaints of loud music on Plainview Rd.
•complaints of a speeding vehicle on Old Miller Rd.
•a man on Hickory Way complained about his wife getting drunk at a party, falling and hitting her face and telling hospital staff he punched her. The man’s daughter confirmed that the man did not hit the wife.
•a woman on Pleasant Ct. complained about three dogs coming to her property and killing a chicken.
•a woman on Holly Springs Rd. complained about an ex-boyfriend sharing a video of them having sex.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Hwy. 98.
•a woman on Diamond Hill Church Rd. reported a jump box stolen from her property.
•a woman on Pleasant Ct. claims her husband hit her during an argument. The husband and a witness at the residence denied the assault.
•a residence on Pleasant Acres Dr. caught on fire but the fire department arrived before the fire damaged the residence too much.
•a woman on Beacon Dr. reported a Social Security scam call.
