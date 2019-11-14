Incidents recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Nicholson were:
•welfare check on a woman on Old Kings Bridge Rd. The woman hadn’t answered the complainant for three days but was found to be OK.
•an employee of an electric company hit a gas pipe near Abby Ln.
•complaints of a vehicle parked in a driveway on a vacant property on Ed Bennett Rd.
•a woman on Ivy Creek Dr. complained about her boyfriend digging up information on her, finding her new address and possibly stalking her. The woman said the ex-boyfriend has threatened to kill her and burn her house down in the past.
•complaints of a suspicious person walking in the road on Hale Rd.
•assisted Georgia State Patrol with a single vehicle accident on Hwy. 441.
•dispute between a man and woman on Steeplechase Rd.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Hwy. 441.
•a man believes a drug deal took place in a church parking lot on Hwy. 334.
