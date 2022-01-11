The following incidents were recently reported to the Jefferson Police Department:
•death investigation on Borders St. where a man reportedly shot and killed himself.
•criminal trespass and simple battery on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. where a man was arrested after reportedly striking a woman and punching a hole in a wall.
•wanted person located on Hwy. 129 where officers stopped and arrested a man who had a warrant.
•theft of lost/mislaid property on Hwy. 129 where a man lost his wallet and someone later tried to make an online purchase using his card.
•aggravated stalking on Kelly Ln. where a man tried contacting a woman despite a temporary protection order.
•abandoned trailer on Hwy. 82 where a trailer was parked in a turning lane, blocking the view for traffic.
•domestic dispute on Mimosa Way where former spouses had an argument. The man also wasn’t supposed to contact the woman or their child, but had been allowed to stay at the residence. He agreed to leave the residence.
•lost property on Hwy. 129 where a man reported his wallet missing.
•information on Forest St. where a woman reported a family member blocked her vehicle, refused to move and threatened her. He also reportedly threw a cake on her windshield.
•wanted person located on Athens St. where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
•information on Springbrook Ct. where a woman noticed her online bank account was locked. When she called to correct the issue, the suspect(s) asked for a picture of her driver’s license and asked for gift cards.
•information on New Salem Church Rd. where officers spoke with a juvenile after he argued with a sibling.
•theft by taking on Pine St. where a woman said someone took her prescription pills.
•civil matter on Washington St. where a woman wanted a refund for a meal purchase.
•aggravated assault-strong arm and criminal damage to property on Brittany Ln. where a man was arrested after a domestic dispute. A woman said the man placed his hands around her neck and threw her against a wall. She also said he damaged a door. The man denied both and said the woman had made physical contact with him. Both had visible injuries. Officers planned to take out a warrant on the woman.
•entering auto on Hwy. 129 where someone took a wallet from a vehicle.
•theft of services-felony on Washington St. where someone did not pay for vehicle repairs.
•civil matter on Merganser Dr. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend stole a laptop.
•criminal trespass warning issued on Old Pendergrass Rd. where two people who appeared to be under the influence were giving a criminal trespass warning after behaving strangely and possibly shoplifting.
•driving while license is suspended and improper turn on Hwy. 129 North where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•criminal trespass and civil matter on Merganser Dr. where a man reported a woman took some of his belongings and damaged a computer tower.
•no insurance; improper passing; and failure to signal on Jett Roberts Rd. where a man was cited during a traffic stop and his vehicle was towed.
•abandoned vehicle on I085 where a vehicle was left almost in the road.
•information on Sycamore St. where a woman reported a domestic dispute that turned violent. She said her boyfriend threw a spray can at her vehicle, broke her mirror and later placed his hands around her neck and tried to burn her with a cigarette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.