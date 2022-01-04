The following incidents were recently reported to the Jefferson Police Department:
•obtaining regulated drugs by fraud on Lee St. where someone forged a prescription.
•civil matter on Cypress Dr. where an estranged couple had a custody dispute.
•driving under the influence (DUI)-less safe, alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested for the listed charges after someone reported he was stopped in the middle of the road.
•harassment on Heritage Ave. where a woman said her former friend sent her unwanted texts and phone calls.
•financial transaction card fraud on Lillian Way where a man reported someone fraudulently used his credit card.
•domestic dispute on Merganser Dr. where a couple had an argument. The woman said the man refused to let her leave and said he hit her, which the man denied.
•information on Dry Pond Rd. where a man said he was overcharged for a purchase.
•no insurance and suspended license plate on Athens St. where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
•information on Cypress Dr. where an estranged couple had a custody dispute.
•theft by taking on Washington St. where a woman reported jelly beans were taken.
•driving while license is suspended or revoked and following too closely on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested for the listed charges after a three-vehicle accident.
•driving while unlicensed and failure to yield right of way on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
•information report on Damon Gause Bypass where a couple argued in a vehicle and the man grabbed the woman’s wrist when she tried to exit the moving vehicle. He ultimately stopped the car and the woman got out of the vehicle. Someone picked her up.
•theft by deception on Sycamore St. where a man said someone wrote him a bad check during a vehicle purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.