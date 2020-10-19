Incidents reported to the Jefferson Police Department last week include:
•driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license and possession of marijuana at RaceTrac, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•improper parking in the roadway on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a truck had become disabled in the left turn lane Exit 137 off ramp.
•criminal trespass at a Borders St., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported a possible burglary. The complainant said he was renovating the house and he arrived and found that someone had attempted to open the back door to the house.
•simple battery – Domestic Violence Act (DVA) and obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency phone call at a Jefferson Ter., Jefferson, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her boyfriend.
•burglary at Shenandoah Growers Inc., Washington St., Jefferson, where the logistics manager reported an unknown individual unlawfully took possession of and used three company gas cards.
•information report at a Peach Hill Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a domestic violence incident was reported.
•public drunkenness at Circle K, Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, where a couple were reportedly arguing inside a vehicle.
•theft of mislaid property at QuikTrip, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a man reported dropping his wallet and seeing another man pick the wallet up off the ground, get in his truck and drive off.
•information report at a Wisteria Pl., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported a dog, possibly a Pitbull, attacked his cat.
•miscellaneous report at RaceTrac, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a man who works for a company that places boots on vehicles parked on private property, reported he placed a boot on a semi- truck and the driver drove off without paying for the removal, which caused the boot to break.
•found property, where a city employee found a pouch containing possible drug paraphernalia.
•illegal dumping on Heritage Ave., Jefferson, where a woman reported a tenant had placed a couch on the back side of the property on property that actually belonged to Jackson EMC.
•hit and run; leaving the scene of an accident on Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported several mailboxes had been knocked over.
•wanted person located on Hog Mountain Rd. at Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report on Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a man reported a dispute with another man about utility trucks being “booted.”
•entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft or other felony at Jackson County Comprehensive High School, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a student reported someone had gone through his truck and his belongings were thrown around the truck.
•burglary at an Academy Woods Dr., Jefferson, residence where a woman reported the theft of a motor.
•criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana at a Pine St., Jefferson, residence, where a man with a knife was yelling that he was going to shoot people. The complainant said the man had a knife for sure, but he did not see a gun.
•criminal trespass at Maple Square Apartments, Nelson Dr., Jefferson, where a resident reported the laundry facility had been burglarized. A screen was off the back window and the window had been broken and unlocked.
•aggravated assault at a Banks Rd., Jefferson, where a dispute was reported between a woman and his girlfriend.
•missing person at an Athens St., Jefferson, residence, where an elderly woman was reported missing by her son.
