Recent incidents reported to the Commerce Police Department included:
- aggravated assault on Belview Homes where an alternation occurred between a man and woman.
- theft by taking on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where a woman reported that another employee stole her keys at a security station.
- forgery-first degree on South Elm St. where a woman reported a bad/cashless check.
- criminal trespass on Cotton St. where a woman reported that a previous resident and his family members damaged windows.
- criminal trespass on Mount Olive Rd. where an “ejected” tenant on the campground broke into a cabin, removed her belongings and damaged the door and futon.
- driving without a valid license on Homer Rd. and Ridgeway St. where a woman was arrested after an accident.
- financial transaction card theft on North Elm St. where a woman said some gained access to her banking information and took $2,822 from her savings account.
- damage to property on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where a woman reported that her tires were cut.
- information on Duncan Cir. where a man reported being followed by a vehicle.
- domestic dispute on Brookwood Ave. where two neighbors had an argument.
- domestic dispute on Northside Dr. where multiple parties had an argument about housing.
- battery (family violence) on Heritage Hills Dr. where a woman reported that her husband had grabbed her and pushed her to the ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.