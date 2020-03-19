Incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•a woman complained about her daughter being harassed by classmates at East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
•a man said a tractor trailer hit and damaged the driver’s side of his vehicle on I-85.
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a vehicle accident on Waterworks Rd.
•dispute between a property manager and a tenant on B. Wilson Rd. over a washing machine being outside an apartment.
•two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy. 441 and Mt. Olive Rd.
•dispute between two men on Old Airport Rd. One man said he arrived to take his mother-in-law to her sister’s residence and a man at the residence pointed a baseball bat at him and told him to leave. The man believed the mother-in-law was being held at the residence against her will, but she denied that and denied the other man having a baseball bat.
•a woman on Mt. Olive Rd. complained about hearing a loud noise outside her residence and believed something hit an exterior wall.
•complaints of a vehicle driving recklessly on Berea Church Rd. The driver told deputies he was lost and had a non-functioning headlight.
•complaints of a woman on peoples properties on Spring St. The woman believed she was in Clayton County and had recently left a hospital. She admitted to taking methamphetamine recently.
•complaints of a construction crew working into the early morning hours on South Apple Valley Rd.
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a vehicle accident on Ila Rd.
•a woman on Hwy. 82 reported finding her son’s vehicle damaged.
•reports of an East Jackson Middle School student having a vaping device.
•complaints of a work vehicle parked partially in the roadway on Olive Ct.
•a woman on Pine Ave. complained about a juvenile in her custody being disrespectful towards her.
•a man on B. Wilson Rd. complained about someone breaking into his safe to steal his birth certificate, Social Security card and two vehicle titles.
•a woman on Smallwood Dr. reported her brother making suicidal threats. The man said he was concerned about deputies revoking his probation, but he was advised they had no reason to arrest him.
