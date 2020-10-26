Incidents reported to the Jefferson Police Department last week include:
•information report at an Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a custody dispute was reported.
•aggressive animal at Woodtec Millwork Inc., MLK Ave., Jefferson, where a wild dog was shot by a Jefferson Police Department officer.
•wanted person located at Beef O’ Brady’s, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson.
•verbal dispute at Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, between a man and his wife.
•theft by taking at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a vendor reported the theft of his iPhone 8.
•wanted person located at Wells Fargo, Sycamore St., Jefferson.
•civil matter at a Red Bud Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a child custody dispute was reported.
•death investigation (non-murder) at an Ashley Way, Jefferson, residence, where a man was found unresponsive.
•damage to a vehicle on Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported a county road crew was cutting grass and a rock flew up and struck his vehicle.
•information report at the Jefferson Police Department, Washington St., Jefferson, where a woman reported receiving a phishing scam phone call.
•battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Tugaloo Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•forgery at Tabo’s Food Mart, Lee St., Jefferson, where a woman reported two checks had been forged on her bank account and cashed at Tabo’s.
•no insurance and operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•miscellaneous incident on Washington St., Jefferson, where a vehicle was reportedly stuck on a boulder that fell off a truck and was blocking a lane of travel.
•hit and run; failure to stop and render aid on Lee St., Jefferson, where a woman reported her vehicle had been struck by another vehicle while it was parked at her place of business.
•simple battery at Circle K, Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, residence, where an employee reported a male customer had punched her in the face while she was attempting to place a call about two customers arguing inside the store.
•wanted person located at a Jefferson Ter., Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity at a Widgeon Way, Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her son had received some suspicious texts.
•simple battery at QuikTrip, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where the manager reported a man inside the store was drinking beer and had thrown the beer top at the manager.
•forgery at Subway, East Public Sq., Jefferson, where a counterfeit $10 bill was found.
•information report at a Mahaffey St., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported she saw a man take a political sign from her yard.
•miscellaneous report at a Pine St., Jefferson, residence, where the complainant reported a female and male were walking around the apartments asking for money.
•theft by taking at McDonalds, Access Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported his 2015 Buick Verano had been stolen while it was parked at this location.
•open door at Jefferson High School, Washington St., Jefferson.
•death investigation (non-murder) at a Hamilton Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man was found unresponsive and not breathing.
•damage to property at a Nelson Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported someone had thrown multiple eggs at the front of the building.
•financial transaction card fraud at Mountain Valley Bank, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a woman reported a $205 fraudulent charge on her bank account.
•wanted person location and possession of marijuana on Hog Mountain Rd. at Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report at a Hidden Lakes Trl., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his daughter received a suspicious package from a California address.
•information report at Speedway, Speedway Dr., Jefferson, where a fight was reported.
