Authorities were recently called for a death investigation (non-murder) after an infant was found not breathing at a Jefferson residence.
Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were called to the home on Academy Church Rd. for a possible juvenile death.
The child's parents had put their two other children to bed. The mother was breastfeeding the child and fell asleep. When she awoke, she found the 7-week-old juvenile wasn't breathing and had blood coming from their nose. She called 911 for help.
When deputies arrived, medical personnel were doing compressions on the infant.
The coroner was called. Results from the autopsy have not yet been released.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- suspicious activity on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where employees parked in a lot during the night. Deputies smelled marijuana on one of them and found a small amount of the substance in the vehicle.
- agency assist on Hwy. 82 where deputies were called for a vehicle vs. golf cart wreck. No one was injured.
- information on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a woman reported an attempted shoplifting.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 N where a tractor-trailer wrecked into a ditch.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a woman took merchandise from a store.
- warrant service on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested for a warrant after he was seen walking on the road.
- affray on Hoods Mill Rd. where an altercation took place at East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 N where a vehicle was damaged by an object that came off another vehicle.
- suicide threats on Apple Valley Rd. where a mobile crisis unit was called after a man reported thoughts about self-harm.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 441 where a vehicle was damaged after striking a box in the road.
- lost/found item on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a man lost his wallet.
JEFFERSON
- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug-related objects; warrant service; and going inside guard line with weapon, liquor or drugs. A man was arrested for a warrant and suspected methamphetamine and a straw were found in his wallet at the jail.
- information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where students threatened other students on SnapChat.
- dispute on Maley Rd. where a man and woman argued and there were conflicting stories about a physical altercation.
- dispute on Psalms Dr. where a woman said her son wouldn't listen to her.
- civil matter on Smokey Hollow Rd. where family members had a dispute over living arrangements.
- mental person on Stan Evans Dr. where a man wasn't making sense in the jail lobby.
- suspicious activity on John Elder Cir. where juveniles were playing outside a residence.
- identity fraud on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman said two people were signing documents in her name and taking money from her bank account.
- possible overdose on Mauldin Rd. where a woman taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville after she went limp and fell to the floor.
- information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a deputy filed a report about an issue that happened when directing school traffic.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Maley Rd. where a woman was found deceased.
- information on Winder Hwy. where officers were called to the Empower Center for a medical issue with a student. EMS was attending the student when deputies arrived.
- violation of a court order on Geiger Rd. where a woman said her estranged husband contacted her despite a protection order.
- civil matter on Wingate Cir. where family members argued while one of them was trying to retrieve belongings.
- agency assist on Athens Hwy. where two people were transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after a wreck.
- dispute on Hickory Trail where a woman said a man was intoxicated and attempted to start a fight.
- agency assist on Hickory Trail where deputies assisted the Arcade Police Department with a dispute.
- suspicious incident on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman was given a criminal trespass warning after she showed up at a residence uninvited.
- aggravated assault-family violence and warrant service on Johnson Mill Rd. where a man was arrested after hitting a family member with a piece of wood. The victim had an open wound above one of his eyes, which had been bleeding and was swollen. The suspect also reportedly damaged a vehicle with a piece of wood. Another man was also arrested during the call for a warrant.
- terroristic threats and acts on Katie Springs Ln. where a man was frustrated with nearby construction and said that if she sheriff's office didn't do something about it, he would take his rifle and start shooting.
- agency assist on Fairways Ln. where a male was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville after taking ibuprofen for self-harm reasons.
- suspicious activity on Jefferson River Rd. where a woman was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional after she was found walking down the road.
- information on Hardin Terrace Cir. where deputies checked on a woman who was OK.
- information on Molly Dr. where someone reported a man came to her residence and said he was an investigator. He reportedly said he was looking for someone, but that person didn't live there.
- theft by taking on Lee St. where over $4,000 was missing at a business. It was possibly taken by an employee.
- information at the Arcade Police Department where a man did not have anywhere to stay.
- theft by deception on Sycamore St. where someone made a purchase of over $1,600 with a counterfeit card. The person who picked up the merchandise said they were hired to pick it up.
MAYSVILLE
- suspicious activity on Highland Way where a man reported someone was in his woods.
- criminal trespass on Bob Mann Rd. where a man said another man came onto his property and attempted to take a puppy. The complainant said he pointed a gun at the ground and discharged the firearm. The man then left the puppy and left the scene.
- dispute on Pleasant Acres Dr. where a man was given a criminal trespass warning after arguing with a woman.
NICHOLSON
- agency assist on New Kings Bridge Rd. at Old Kings Bridge Rd. where deputies assisted with a three-vehicle wreck. No one was injured. A man was arrested for driving under the influence.
- damage to property on Sanford Rd. where a man said he had to slam on his brakes when another driver was backing out. The action caused material on his trailer to come forward, causing damage to the trailer and vehicle.
- civil matter on Jims Ln. where a woman said her husband used her card to buy equipment and sell it.
- warrant service and taillight violation on New Kings Bridge Rd. at Ansley Ln. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- dispute on Hunters Ridge Rd. where a woman said her neighbor's dog was aggressive toward children.
- animal complaint on Old Hwy. 441 where a man said a dog attacked him. The dog had scratched the man, but didn't break the skin.
- damage to a vehicle on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a driver struck a power pole.
- civil matter on Memorial Dr. where deputies were called for a custody dispute.
- agency assist on Commerce Rd. at Hwy. 33r where deputies were called for a two-vehicle wreck.
- aggressive driving on Hwy. 334 where a man said another driver used a profane hand gesture toward him and implied he had a gun.
- noise complaint on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where someone reported loud music.
- damage to a vehicle on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a vehicle ran into a ditch after the driver swerved to avoid hitting a deer.
- information on Cabin Creek Dr. where deputies escorted a woman to a residence to retrieve belongings.
- suspicious activity on Memorial Dr. where someone reported people were in a cemetery around 8:30 p.m. They were lighting lanterns. Deputies determined their vehicle didn't have insurance and registration and the vehicle was towed.
- simple battery-family violence on Ivy Creek Dr. where a man was arrested after pushing a woman and grabbing her by the neck.
- suspicious activity on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where a man was walking around, looking for a friend's house.
NORTH JACKSON
- damage to property on Ridgewood Dr. where a man hired someone to cut down trees and one of the trees hit his house.
- dispute and obstruction of officers on Brooks Rd. where a woman was arrested after a call about a domestic dispute. The woman reportedly refused to listen to officers and left the scene during the investigation.
- civil matter on Pettijohn Rd. where a man and woman had a dispute over custody.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked; basic rules violation; duty to report an accident with injury, death or property damage; and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 82 N at Wayne Poultry Rd. where a a woman said a man took her vehicle and wrecked it into a power pole. The driver left the scene.
- dispute and warrant service on Emily Forest Way where a man was arrested for a warrant after he and his girlfriend got into an argument.
- dispute on Mountain Creek Church Rd. where a man and woman argued while the man had a knife. He didn't raise the knife or make any threats. The man had a warrant and had left the scene before deputies arrived.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 60 where a vehicle had minor damage after striking a coyote.
- threats on Wayne Poultry Rd. where a woman said a coworker has threatened her multiple times. During one incident, the suspect was holding a knife.
SOUTH JACKSON
- civil matter on Bob Wages Rd. where people argued over living arrangements.
- dispute on Bob Wages Rd. where two people argued when one of them was trying to retrieve property.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Oak Grove Rd. where officers were called for a possible suicide. A man was found deceased.
- theft by taking on Hwy. 330 where a man suspected his roommate took a package that contained a laptop.
- agency assist on Lebanon Church Rd. where a juvenile refused to go to school and made comments about suicide. A mobile crisis unit was called.
- agency assist on Jefferson Rd. where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 330 where a man said people were camping near his home and shining lights onto his house.
- forgery-fourth degree on Hwy. 129 where a store employee reported a fraudulent check.
- harassing communications on Brock Rd. where a woman said someone calling from a private number had been harassing her.
- agency assist on New Kings Bridge Rd. where deputies assisted the GSP with a wreck.
- information on Hwy. 129 N where a vehicle side-swiped another.
WEST JACKSON
•suspicious activity on Davenport Rd. where a woman said she found a small warning label placed on the front of her windshield. She said the warning label included information about children choking, and she was concerned because she has small children.
•dispute on Pine Cove Ct. where a man and a woman reportedly got into a dispute over personal property.
•suspicious activity on Antrim Glen Rd. where gun shots were reported. The complainant said this is an on-going issue in the area. She said she believes the shots are coming from the woods behind her.
•theft by taking and party to a crime on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man and a woman were reportedly seen stealing two driver’s-side wheels off of a car at Sells Mill Park.
•welfare check on Maddox Rd. to a report of a teenage female saying she wanted to commit suicide. The teen, however, said she did not have a phone and did not call anyone about harming herself. She said she believed the call could have been a prank.
•agency assist on Peachtree Rd. to an accident with injuries. A male driver was reportedly bleeding from his face and neck and had a wound on his upper right arm. He also had blood shot eyes and acted confused, according to the incident report. He told a deputy that he’d drank three beers. The man was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
•suspicious activity on Bill Watkins Rd. where a man said he heard someone outside of his residence. A deputy performed a search around the residence but did not find anyone, according to the incident report.
•dispute on New St. where a man said his wife would not allow him to gather some of his belongings as he was leaving their residence.
•hit-and-run and reckless driving on Hwy. 53 where a woman involved in an automobile accident reportedly fled the scene. According to the incident report, she told witnesses she had an outstanding arrest warrant and was leaving. The woman was reportedly picked up by another driver, who drove toward Gainesville on Hwy. 53, according to witnesses. The woman reportedly left her vehicle blocking the roadway. Two witnesses reportedly pulled a driver’s license from a purse in the vehicle and confirmed that the person pictured was the woman who’d left the scene. They said the woman appeared to have a severe wrist or arm injury. An empty bottle of vodka was reportedly found in the front of the vehicle. The accident occurred when the woman reportedly crossed into the opposite lane of travel and struck another vehicle. No injuries to the occupants of the other vehicle were reported.
•threats on Brighton Park where a woman said her ex-boyfriend told her she would be “sleeping permanently” during a text exchange between the two. She said she wanted the incident documented as part of the temporary protective order process.
•welfare check on West Jefferson St. where a man reportedly attempted to run over a woman with a vehicle during a dispute. The woman reported no issues and said no physical confrontation occurred, nor were threats made.
•theft by taking on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a vehicle was reportedly stolen from a collision shop. Video of the theft was recorded, according to the incident report, and a man reportedly identified the suspect seen in the footage.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 332 where a woman said her teenage son ran off of the roadway into a tree and sustained minor injuries. The juvenile had a laceration on his left wrist and complained of pain in his right hip, according to the incident report. He was taken to the hospital by his mother.
•information on East Jefferson St. where an elementary school student reportedly threatened teachers and left the school building. School staff got the student back inside the building, according to the incident report.
•juvenile issue on Stone View Dr. where a child who ran away from home said he was scared of his father for punishing him. He also said his father was drunk. The father, who did not show signs of intoxication according to the incident report, said the juvenile running away is an ongoing issue.
•dispute on Cedar Ridge Dr. where a man said his adult grandson was intoxicated and causing a disturbance.
•dispute on Eagles Bluff Way where a man and woman reportedly got into an argument. The man had been drinking and pushed the woman during the argument, according to the incident report.
