An inmate in the Jackson County Jail recently spit on an officer and made multiple threats to shoot and kill officers.
The incident occurred on Aug. 16 after the inmate began kicking on her cell door, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office report. When officers attempted to escort the woman, she reportedly spit in an officer's face, who then struck the inmate.
The inmate also reportedly tried to spit on other officers and made multiple threatening comments, saying "I'm gonna kill you" and "I'm going to shoot and kill you all." She also reportedly made a racist comment toward one of the officers.
The inmate was ultimately placed in a restraint.
Two officers were injured in the encounter. The officer who had been spit on had a hand injury. Another officer was kicked in the hand.
COMMERCE
- battery/simple battery-family violence and cruelty to children-third degree on Glenn Fuller Cir. where a man reportedly grabbed a woman and ripped her shirt. The incident occurred in front of a juvenile.
- damage to a vehicle on Centurion Way where a man reported vehicles were damaged by a railroad crossing arm.
- damage to property on Hoods Mill Rd. where a man said someone hit his mailbox.
- dispute on Barber Rd. where a woman reported a dispute with her estranged husband.
- suspicious activity on Adams Rd. where someone reported a suspicious vehicle in a driveway.
- suspicious activity on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store employee had a bad feeling about a customer and thought they were going to get robbed.
- custody dispute on Hwy. 334 where a woman wanted to see her child, but the father wouldn't allow her to do so.
- civil matter on Cabin Creek Rd. where a man said a vehicle owner didn't return to retrieve a vehicle he'd done work on. The vehicle was ultimately repossessed.
- suspicious activity on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a vending machine door was open.'
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 S where a driver lost control of a vehicle and it struck a guard wire.
- threats on Allen Rd. where a man reported someone asked about his location and he didn't feel safe around them.
- terroristic threats and acts on Old Airport Rd. where woman said a man threatened to "shoot her f---ing dead."
- affray on Hoods Mill Rd. where two students had an altercation at East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where a deputy was called for an altercation between two students.
- agency assist on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where deputies assisted the GSP with a wreck.
- harassing communications on W. E. King Rd. where a woman said a man kept contacting her and her daughter after being told to stop.
- simple battery on Hoods Mill Rd. where someone reported an altercation between two students at EJCHS.
- agency assist on Woods Bridge Rd. where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck.
- affray on Hoods Mill Rd. where deputies were called for an altercation between two students at EJCHS.
JEFFERSON
- civil matter on Hwy. 124 where someone tried to get a vehicle back after a family member sold it.
- warrant service on Cabots Creek Dr. where deputies served a warrant and arrested a man.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where an inmate threw a tablet.
- dispute on Hwy. 82 where a woman wanted family members to return at a later time to retrieve belongings.
- suspicious activity on Brockton Loop where a man reported a door was open at a residence.
- information on Toy Wright Rd. where someone found a baggie containing a white crystal-like substance.
- warrant service on Hwy. 129 where a woman was arrested for a warrant after a report about a vehicle on the side of the road.
- hit and run on I-85 where a woman said a tractor-trailer struck her vehicle and didn't stop.
- dispute on Swann Rd. where a man and woman had a dispute because the woman reportedly didn't want to speak with the man.
- criminal trespass on Hunter Rd. where a woman reported a man was at a residence despite being given a criminal trespass warning at the property.
- suspicious activity on Commerce Rd. where a man was walking.
- criminal damage to property-second degree on Harrison Johnson Way where someone keyed a vehicle.
- suspicious activity on Hammond Rd. where someone saw two people on a property on trail cameras.
- suicide threats on Winder Hwy. where a woman reportedly made comments about self-harm.
- dispute on Swann Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital after a family dispute. The man reportedly wasn't making sense and appeared to be under the influence of some kind of drug.
- damage to a vehicle on County Farm Rd. where a deer ran in front of a patrol car. The vehicle struck the deer and had minor damage.
- dispute on Arcade Park St. (Arcade) where two people argued over a parking spot.
- damage to a vehicle on Ebenezer Church Rd. where a vehicle struck a stop sign and utility pole. A wire from the pole also damaged another vehicle.
- information on Winder Hwy. where someone reported an incident with a juvenile.
- suspicious activity on Gum Springs Rd. where a man reported a suspicious vehicle was driving around property.
- civil matter on Windy Hill Rd. where two people had a dispute about ownership of a vehicle and trailer.
- dispute on Billie Dean Dr. where a man and woman had a verbal argument.
- juvenile issue on Forest Path where a juvenile refused to listen to a parent.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where officers found counterfeit bills on a man who was arrested.
- damage to a vehicle on Stan Evans Dr. where a deputy found a crack on a patrol car bumper.
- welfare check on River Rock Cir. where deputies checked on a man who hadn't been at work. He was OK.
- suspicious activity on Red Bird Dr. where a woman reported her neighbor had driven onto her property. The neighbor was given a criminal trespass warning.
- damage to a vehicle on Airport Rd. where someone hit a cow with a vehicle.
- cruelty to children on Stan Evans Dr. No information was provided.
- information on River Mist Cir. where a dog destroyed a weapons carry permit.
- suspicious activity on Thyatira-Brockton Rd. where two drivers had a confrontation and one of them reportedly made threats while holding a firearm.
- theft of lost/mislaid property on Dillon Dr. where a man reported a man reported a missing Apple watch.
- information on I-85 N where a man reported another driver forced him off the road.
- penalty for fraud on Jefferson River Rd. where a woman said someone contacted her via phone and claimed she'd been money laundering. The woman sent gift cards to the caller.
- dispute on Doster Rd. where EMS checked on a man after he reportedly became violent.
- damage to property on Clover Mill Rd. where a woman struck mailboxes. The GSP was called to conduct field sobriety tests and the woman was taken to the hospital for a blood draw.
- agency assist on Hammond Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital after a possible overdose. Narcan was also administered.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 82 N where someone left a trailer at a property.
MAYSVILLE
- custody dispute on Plainview Rd. where a woman said a man didn't return their child to her.
- suspicious activity on Plainview Rd. where a woman said she heard someone banging on the door and shaking the doorknob.
- suspicious activity on Buffington Dr. (Gillsville) where someone said cars were parked along the roadway.
- information on Bob Mann Rd. where a man reported speeding vehicles.
- theft by taking on Mary Ln. where a man said two chainsaws were stolen.
- dispute on Holly Springs Rd. where a man got into a vehicle and refused to get out while workers were trying to repossess the vehicle. The workers were also given a criminal trespass warning for the property.
- suspicious activity on Plainview Rd. where a woman reported a suspicious vehicle was parked at the end of the driveway.
- simple battery-family violence on Donahoo Rd. where a man was arrested after pushing a family member.
- information on Wheeler Cemetery Rd. where two children may have taken blood pressure medication. They were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and were doing fine.
- theft by taking on Dixon Bridge Rd. where a woman said her prescription medication was missing.
NICHOLSON
- dispute on Church St. where a mother and daughter had a verbal argument.
- agency assist on Brockton Rd. where deputies assisted the GSP with a wreck.
- civil matter on Staplers Bridge Rd. where a woman said her estranged husband took a phone.
- dispute on Staplers Bridge Rd. where a woman reported her estranged husband wouldn't leave a property.
- criminal trespass and damage to property on James Maxwell Rd. where a man said someone did donuts on a road.
- theft by taking on Kesler Rd. where a woman reported items were missing from a residence including a car battery and television. It also appeared someone had gone through a jewelry box.
- suspicious activity on Cooper Farm Rd. where a woman thought a family member was spying on her.
- information on Broad St. where a woman said a man made inappropriate comments toward her.
- suspicious activity on Old Athens Dr. where a woman saw a tent set up on a vacant property. She also saw a man come out of the tent and leave walking.
- damage to property on Jim David Rd. where a man said a delivery truck damaged his mailbox.
- suspicious activity on Lakeview Rd. where a man reported seeing another man walking in the area.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 441 N where a man was walking down the road holding an axe.
- theft by deception on Lakeview Dr. where a man reported fraudulent charges on his account.
- warrant service on Hawks Ridge Rd. where deputies arrested a man who had a warrant.
- suspicious activity on Jim David Rd. where two people were going through abandoned property.
NORTH JACKSON
- lost/found item on Wayne Poultry Rd. where a man reported a lost wallet.
- dispute and warrant service on Old State Rd. where a man was arrested during a call about a dispute over speakers.
- theft by taking on Wayne Poultry Rd. where a man said someone took wire.
- theft by taking on Fairview Rd. where a man reported someone stole copper ground wire.
- suspicious activity on Pond Fork Church Rd. where someone reported a suspected fraud call.
- dispute on Main St. where a man and woman had an argument. The man reported the woman had grabbed him around the waist to keep him from leaving.
- civil matter on Pleasant Hill Dr. where a man wanted a woman to move out.
- information on Old Gainesville Hwy. where an incident was reported at North Jackson Elementary School.
SOUTH JACKSON
- criminal trespass on Marko Dr. where a woman was arrested after reportedly destroying various items in the house.
- theft by taking on Mallory Rd. where a woman said a pressure washer was missing.
- agency assist on Jefferson Rd. where deputies stood by while a Department of Family and Children Services employee attempted to visit a residence.
- simple assault on Richmar Rd. where a man reported another man hit him and knocked him to the ground.
- warrant service on Hwy. 441 S where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
- suspicious activity on Kings Ridge Dr. where a man heard a knock on a bedroom wall.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 where a man reported another vehicle struck his.
WEST JACKSON
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a female driver said a man banged on her window as she waited in line at a pre-school. She said the man accused her of driving erratically.
•dispute on Conroe Ct. where a man said he questioned a group of juvenile males about being unaccompanied by an adult at a neighborhood pool. He said one of the teens, who claimed to be 18, reacted aggressively. The man said his nose was scratched, though he was unsure how the injury occurred.
•dispute on Tahoe Ct. where a woman said her husband threatened to kill her during a confrontation at her workplace.
•entering an automobile on Pearl Industrial Ave. where a man said he had video footage of a male attempting to enter a vehicle on his lot.
•information on Duck Rd. where a man said drivers of both a Mustang and a Camaro have been accelerating past his residence. He said he is worried about the safety of his grandchildren who play in his yard.
•theft on Jaxco Junction where a tractor was reported stolen after hours from the Legacy Knoll Middle School construction site. The tractor was reportedly parked within a locked gate.
•information on Jaxco Junction where the parent of a student expressed concerns about postings to a social-messaging platform.
•information on Lamar Ln. where a woman and a garbage truck driver reportedly got into a dispute over his refusal to pick up her trash.
•juvenile issue on Kiley Dr. where a man and woman said that their daughter damaged her bedroom and threw objects.
•fraud on Hwy. 332 where a man said he received a $4,000 counterfeit check for construction work he performed.
•suspicious activity on Shirley Ct. where a man said someone parked a car in his yard all night. The man said a male later came out of a residence and moved the car to a cul-de-sac. The male told the responding deputy he was waiting for a friend.
•suspicious activity on Marshall Clark Rd. where a man said a driver tailgated his vehicle and shouted obscenities at him as he moved over to let him pass.
•harassing communications on Fern Ct. where a woman said her ex-husband is harassing her through Facebook Messenger. The woman said she has a temporary protective order against the man and that he turned himself in to the Jackson County Jail.
•abandoned vehicle on I-85 where an automobile was partially parked on the side of the interstate, forcing drivers to swerve around it. The vehicle was reportedly towed.
•agency assist on Hwy. 332 where a woman was reportedly unresponsive and cold to the touch. Emergency medical services administered medical care to the woman before she was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•information on Brairwood Ct. where a child was reported missing. She was later found hiding in a box in the closet in her room.
•dispute on Gold Crest Dr. where a woman said her neighbor comes onto her property and “messes with things on it.” She said each time she catches him, he flees to his residence.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. at Sells Mill Park where a man said he found a hypodermic needle in the parking lot in front of the bathrooms.
•dispute on Ward Rd. where a man said his mother was sick with COVID, and a group of people would not leave the residence when asked.
•noise complaint on Ontario Ln. where a man said his neighbor was making too much noise on his back deck. He said the neighbor was playing music and talking loudly. The man’s neighbor told a deputy he “was not going to change his lifestyle for his neighbor that lived only 10 feet away from his residence.” He agreed to quiet down for the evening, however, according to the incident report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.