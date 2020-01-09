Commerce Police Department officers recently arrested a man on Ila Rd. who was intoxicated in public.
Officers found Lewis Ray McDonald, 33, 2264 Kelly Bridge Rd., Dawsonville, passed out in a bush with a cold can of beer nearby. When McDonald woke up, he was combative with officers, but unable to stand up straight. He was arrested and charged with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
While on the way to the Jackson County Jail, McDonald laid down in the rear of a patrol vehicle and began kicking a window. The officer had to restrain McDonald’s legs.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests made by the Commerce PD were:
•Jason Gerard Jackson, 34, 44 Creekside Dr., Commerce – driving with a suspended license.
•Andrea Megan Lipford, 34, 250 Plantation Dr., Jefferson – driving with a suspended license.
•Jaquan Shamarr Thomas, 25, 1367 New Liberty Way, Braselton – driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and open container violation.
•Laura Anne Deadwyler, 34, 590 College Ave., Elberton – warrant service, driving with a suspended license and possession of methamphetamine.
•Lakendra Tameria Carr, 25, 1389 Gratis Rd., Monroe – warrant service.
•Austin Lee Gaddis, 20, 199 Main St., Talmo – driving without a license.
•Heath Andrew Hewell, 31, 160 Glenn Fuller Cir., Commerce – warrant service.
•Ray Bernard Collins, 53, 203 McClure Rd., Gillsville – driving with a suspended license.
•Andrew Michael Dinkins, 20, 2519 Shoal Creek Rd., Monroe – driving with a suspended license.
INCIDENTS
Incidents recently reported to the Commerce PD were:
•a man on Harber St. complained about his ex-wife entering his residence intoxicated while his children were in the care of a teenage babysitter.
•a woman on Cedar Dr. complained about a man trespassing on her property. The woman’s son said he’s seen the man around her place of work as well.
•complaints of damaged mailboxes on Jefferson Rd.
•a vehicle hit a road sign and left the scene on Homer Rd.
•a manager and business owner on South Elm St. said their team leader stolen $30 from the business. The leader admitted to the thefts and was banned from the business, however, she returned days later and attempted to purchase $1,300 in merchandise via a suspicious account.
•a woman on Old Colony Pl. complained about her juvenile son being unruly and claiming her boyfriend hit him in the head. No marks were found on the boy’s head and the woman and boyfriend denied the accusations.
•a rehab patient at Northridge Medical Center believes two nurses (not employees by the hospital) stole $105 from her.
•two storage units were broken into on South Broad St. A four-wheeler was taken from one unit and two generators were taken from the other.
•a woman on Northwood Dr. was told by her juvenile son that someone in a clown suit tried to lure him and his siblings from their driveway while they were waiting on a school bus.
•a man reported his trailer stolen from behind a business on Ila Rd.
